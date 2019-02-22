Tarleton's five-game winning streak came to an end in Wisdom Gym Thursday night as the TexAnns suffered a 76-62 loss against No. 17 West Texas A&M.

Tarleton came out of the gate on fire as a three-ball from Kaylee Allen started the home team's scoring and gave the TexAnns a 3-2 lead. Tarleton went on to build a seven-point lead with a minute left in the opening quarter, but West Texas A&M scored four unanswered to cut Tarleton's lead to three heading into the second.

The Lady Buffs opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes to take a lead. Tarleton battled back and took a one-point lead with 7:42 left in the quarter and had it tied as late the final minute, but ultimately went into halftime trailing 39-37.

It took over two minutes into the new half before any scoring took place, but it was WT that scored first in the second half and forced the TexAnns to play catch up once again. Tarleton was unable to tie it up or take a lead the rest of the way.

It was a battle between two of the South Central region's top teams as the Lady Buffs came into the game leading the LSC and sitting at No. 4 in the regional poll while the TexAnns are No. 7 in the region and No. 4 in the league standings.

Mackenzie Hailey led the team with 19 points on 9-14 shooting from the floor to go along with six rebounds while Allen (16) and McKinley Bostad (13) combined for 29 more points in the starting lineup. Katie Webster, Hannah Hyde, and Nina Alvarez each scored four while Lucy Benson and Kyle Collins rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Tarleton will look to bounce back in the final home game of the season Saturday at 2 p.m. against Eastern New Mexico. It will be Senior Day in Wisdom Gym as Tarleton will recognize five seniors playing their final game at Wisdom Gym - Maddie Oliver (manager), Hannah Hyde, Kaylee Allen, McKinley Bostad, and Katie Webster.