ALEDO — The Argyle Eagles’ offense was so on fire Tuesday night against the Stephenville Yellow Jackets that even the fire department would have had trouble cooling them off.

The eighth-ranked Eagles scorched the nets with 63 percent shooting from 3-point range overall, hitting 21 of 33 on the way to a 90-40 Class 4A bi-district boys basketball victory over the Jackets at Aledo High School.

The loss ended the season for coach Bill Brooks’ Yellow Jackets, who were the third-place team in District 7-4A. They finished with a 10-18 season record.

The only SHS player who scored in double figures was Skylar Stilwell, with 16 points, on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor. Teammates Grayson Traweek and Cody Storrs added eight and six points for the Jackets.

Argyle’s overall field goal shooting was 60 percent overall (32 of 53).

After outscoring SHS 22-9 and 19-5 in the first two periods for a 41-14 halftime edge, the Eagles exploded for 30 points in the third quarter. That gave them a 71-23 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Jackets got into double-figures in the fourth quarter with 17 points, but were still out-scored by two points (19).

Stephenville shot 39 percent (15 of 38) on its shots overall, including 6 of 16 (37 percent) from 3-point range.

The Eagles came up with 16 steals overall, compared to seven for the Jackets.

As good as the Eagles were, they were actually the runner-up in District 8-4A to fifth-ranked Decatur — a 33-3 team that beat them three times during the season, but each time by four points or less.

“Any other district in the state, Argyle is going to win,” Brooks said after the game.

After falling behind by 27 points in the first half, Brooks said he did emphasize being more aggressive on defense in the hope of reducing the scoring damage.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime. It didn’t matter; they still hit their shots,” Brooks said. “It’s not that we played bad.

“I’m very proud of the season we had. I’m thankful for our seniors, and the four years of work they put in. We’ll be losing some great leadership.”

The six seniors SHS will lose to graduation are Chase Griffin, Cody Storrs, Hank Moore, Mason Castleberry, Payton Kimple and Krece Nowak.

“It was tough competition. They’re a really good team,” Griffin said. “We played to the best of our ability. We just gave it our all, one last time for the seniors. They are great teammates. We had really good chemistry. We all got along. Next year, they’ll be even better.”

Storrs said he is proud of the way his team played against a great opponent.

“Great teams like that knock down shots,” he said. “That’s hard to compete with.”

Storrs agreed with Griffin in saying that the returning players should make the Jackets even better next season.

“This group, I think, is ready to get some work done,” Storrs said. “Coming back next year, they will have an excellent work ethic.”

The Eagles moved to the area playoff round to face Snyder next.