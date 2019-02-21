Eddie Jones Jr. has been named the new Defensive Line coach for the Tarleton Texan Football program.

"(I'm excited to come to Tarleton because of) the winning culture and dedication to the staff," said Jones. "Seeing the pride that this staff takes in being part of the Tarleton family is contagious. The investment in young men on and off the field and the growth of this program in creating a legacy that the student and this town is something to be proud of and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Jones comes to Tarleton with an impressive football resume, which begins with a standout playing career at Kilgore High School. As a prep star, Jones was one of the top defensive linemen in the state of Texas and recorded over 300 tackles in his high school career, including 28 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.

At Kilgore, Jones was named a Parade All-American, All-USA First Team by USA Today, and an EA Sports All-American. He was a three-sport athlete - also starring on the basketball court and baseball diamond - and racked up numerous district accolades throughout his high school career, including 17-4A District MVP honors as a senior in football.

Following an All-American high school career, Jones earned a spot on the Texas Longhorns football team. He played for the Longhorns for five seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big XII status as a senior. He made over 110 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his career to go along with 24 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

As a junior, Jones played in 14 games at defensive end and special teams. He helped Texas reach the BCS National Championship game and made two tackles in that game. He was also a member of UT's Athletic Director's Honor Roll and the Student-Athlete Advisory Council, as well as being heavily involved within the community.

From there, Jones went on to spend two seasons in the NFL between the New York Jets and St. Louis Rams. He was promoted to the active roster for the first time with the Jets on October 8, 2011.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring Coach Jones to our staff," said head coach Todd Whitten. "I think he's going to be a really good fit with our staff, our players, and our program. We interviewed a lot of talented individuals and Coach Jones stood out among the best. I have all the confidence that he will, not only be a tremendous coach, but a great role model for our young men as well. We're excited to have him be a part of Texan Football."

Jones began his coaching career at Hyde Park Baptist High School in Austin, where he spent one season coaching the defensive and offensive lines and special teams. The following summer, Jones moved on to junior college powerhouse, Blinn, where he spent the last four seasons. The Buccaneers have won 23 games over the last four seasons with Jones on the sideline, including a 7-4 mark last year having improved their rushing defense over 60 fewer yards per game. Blinn's defense last season with Jones as the Co-Defensive Coordinator led the nation in sacks with 55. His defensive line accounted for 42.

Jones graduated with two degrees from the University of Texas. He completed a bachelor's degree in kinesiology in 2009 and a bachelor's degree in education in 2010. He returned to school recently and completed a master's degree in sports medicine from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 2018.