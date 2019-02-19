Stephenville High School’s girls and boys powerlifting teams both placed third in the overall team standings Saturday in the SHS Invitational held in Gandy Gym, and 11 of the Honeybees have already qualified to advance to the regional level.

John Harrell, who coaches the SHS powerlifters along with Jessie Fanning, said the boys regional qualifiers, based on the results of Class 4A competitors in other meets held around the state, will be announced soon.

Fanning announced that 11 Honeybees have already qualified to advance to the regional level. They are Elyssia Sotelo, Blaine Gluck, Diandra Tejada, Amiah Rodriguez, Ariawna Burt, Kenzie Mayes, Mallory Gunter, Arianna Rosati, Jessica Ebeling, Aubreyanna Ziegler and Norma Hernandez. Individual places in each event from the girls competition Saturday are not yet available.

The girls regional meet will be March 2 in Del Valle, and the boys will be March 9 in Smithsville.

John Sotelo (114-pound weight class) and Caleb Smith (220) led the way for the Yellow Jackets, each placing second in their respective boys divisions.

Issic Delacruz of SHS took third place in the 198-pound class, and Gavin Sharp was third (super-heavyweight).

Two Jackets — Adrian Cervantez (220) and Adrian Montono (275) — placed fourth. Logan Davis of SHS placed fifth in the 275-pound class.

Harrell said he was, “Really proud of how the boys and girls competed at our powerlifting meet. Many of the them hit their best totals Saturday.”