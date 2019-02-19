J.J. Saldana and Jorge Gallegos scored two goals apiece Friday night to help lead the Stephenville boys soccer team to a 6-1 domination of Mineral Wells in the District 6-4A opener for both teams at Lem Brock Field in Stephenville.

Parker Plaxco and John Binkley added one goal each for the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 11-6-4 overall leading into their next district contest, Friday at Brownwood (varsity at 7 p.m.).

The Yellow Jackets led the Rams 2-0 at intermission before adding four more goals. The Rams scored their lone goal late in the match.

“We just played really well. We know we can score on anybody,” SHS boys head coach Taylor Smith said. “We controlled the game with our tempo.”

The teams played in cold, windy conditions, and the Rams had the wind behind them in the first half.

“We weathered the early storm when they had the wind, and we played our game the rest of the way and took control,” said Smith, whose squad is ranked No. 17 among Texas 4A schools by MaxPreps online.