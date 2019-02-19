Two members of Stephenville High School's 2018 football team received second-team all-state recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association and two other Yellow Jackets made the third team for Class 4A schools.

Defensive back Gage Graham and linebacker Blu Caylor were voted onto the second team, and offensive linemen Scott Gill and Lane York landed spots on the third team. All four are seniors.

Four Yellow Jackets earned TSWA honorable mention — seniors Zane Walker at tight end, Chase Carrillo at place-kicker and defensive lineman Jonathan Gutierrez along with sophomore punter Trace Morrison. Easton Jones, and three-year starter at quarterback for SHS (2015-2017), has also signed with Tarleton.

York signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Tarleton State University, and Walker signed with UT-Permian Basin.

Other college football signees from the 2018 Yellow Jackets so far are Nathan Diedrich, with Hardin-Simmons, Jacob Poston with Mary Hardin-Baylor and Kyle Lindsey with Cisco Junior College.

Caylor and Graham — who were both selected as second-team all-state performers by the Associated Press Sports Editors — have not officially announced any college commitments. Caylor was voted as the District 5-4A overall Player of the Year.

That APSE all-state team also included York and sophomore punter Trace Morrison as honorable mention picks.

The TSWA's Class 4A all-state selections were released late last Thursday afternoon.The APSE all-state team is announced earlier because only regular-season statistics are used for the nominations. The TSWA all-state voting is based on stats from both the regular season and the playoffs.

Stephenville finished as the runner-up in District 5-4A Division I under former head coach Greg Winder to eventual state champion Waco La Vega. The Jackets were 3-1 in district and finished 7-4 overall, falling to Celina in the area round of the playoffs. Their tough non-district schedule included victories over Class 5A Everman, Abilene Wylie and Georgetown. The SHS losses included Argyle, Midlothian Heritage and La Vega — all ranked in the top 10 teams in the state at that time.

La Vega senior linebacker Jared Rogers and Cuero two-way standout Jordan Whittington were voted by the TSWA as the 4A players of the year.

La Vega won its last 13 games in a row on the way to the state championship, finishing with a 35-21 win over Liberty Hill in the 4A Division I title game.