MERKEL — Walker Weindorf led Coronado with 17 points Monday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs fell to District 4-5A champion Wichita Falls Rider 79-62 in Region I-5A bi-district action.

Coronado only trailed by one point at halftime as its press caused the Raiders problems, but Rider’s offense was able to break it easier during a 49-point second half. Coronado’s deficit grew to double digits with less than five minutes remaining and Rider hit 14 of 20 free throws in the final period to seal the outcome.

Lubbock Christian signee Ty Caswell led Rider (25-7) with 22 points, while four other Raiders reached double digits – Christian Sager (13), Nick Darcus (12), Jacob Rodriguez (11) and Ben Moffat (10).

Blair Conwright added 12 points and Mikael Garza had nine — all on 3s in the first half — for the Mustangs (21-13), who were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Rider advances to face El Paso Hanks in the area round. Rider coach Cliff McGuire said facing such a stiff test right off the bat in the playoffs will only benefit the Raiders going forward.

“They’re a district champion in any other district in our whole area. That district is so loaded,” McGuire said. “You assume if you get there, you’re going to play another one in the district. It’s a great district with great coaches, and they did a phenomenal job of pressing us.”

ESTACADO, 76, DUMAS 43

CANYON — Estacado enjoyed an all-around performance as it defeated Dumas in a Region I-4A bi-district game Monday at Randall High School.

With the win, the Matadors (19-10) set up an area round match with the winner Andrews and Fabens.

The Demons season ends at 14-18 overall.

SEMINOLE 81, MOUNTAIN VIEW 36

ALPINE — Jalen Brattain chipped in a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds as Seminole routed Mountain View in a Region I-4A bi-district game Monday at Sul Ross State University's Pete P. Gallego Center.

With the win, the Indians advanced to the area round and are slated to face off against the winner between Levelland and Dalhart who are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

Blake Hamblin added 11 points, while Breckyn Swimmer drained a pair of three-point shots toward nine points for Seminole, which used a 31-13 second quarter to take full control of the contest.

GIRLS

CANYON 50, ESTACADO 33

Tye Perryman, Ahriah Hill and Kui'Jett Childress combined for 25 points, but needed more as Estacado dropped a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game to top-ranked Canyon.

With the loss, the Lady Matadors (13-19) had a stellar regular season end in the third round of the playoffs to the Lady Eagles (27-6).

Brylee Winfrey (20 points) and Bella Hayden (13 points) rounded out the double-digit scorers for Canyon.

WICHITA FALLS RIDER 79, CORONADO 62

Rider;13;17;25;24;—;79

Coronado;14;15;18;15;—;62

Top performers

Rider: Ty Caswell 22, Christian Sager 13, Nick Darcus 12, Jacob Rodriguez 11, Ben Moffat 10

Coronado: Walker Weindorf 17, Blair Conwright 12, Garza 9, Caleb Wilborn 8, Christian Akard 6