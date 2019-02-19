Ciara Johnston scored four goals as the Stephenville Honeybees opened District 6-4A girls soccer play Friday night at home with a 4-0 victory over Mineral Wells.

After being ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A for most of the season so far, coach Casey Weil’s 16-0-2 Honeybees are now No. 2 behind 13-1-3 Midlothian Heritage.

The Honeybees led the Lady Rams 2-0 at halftime, and added the final two goals after intermission.

The assists for Johnston’s big scoring night were provided by Haleigh Beam (twice), along with one each by Gracie Bales and Claire Choate.

The Honeybees had scored in double figures three times in the previous month and recorded 33 points in a span of four games. Friday’s score marked the fifth time in six games that the SHS girls had scored five goals or less — against strong Class 5A foes. The one exception was a 12-0 win over Class 4A Decatur on Feb. 1.

Weil noted that Mineral Wells (12-3-1) was ranked 14th in Class 4A by MaxPreps online, so getting four goals was no disappointment.

“I don’t care what the score is. As long as we’re playing our style of play and creating goals, we put ourselves in a position to win a lot of games.

“They’re learning and we’re creating good chances. I think we missed several (scoring) opportunities. We missed a penalty kick.”

The Honeybees were fighting against a stout, cold wind in the first half, but Weil said he thinks his squad has the ability to make that work in their favor.

“You’ve got to be so precise, especially in wind like this,” Weil said.

The Honeybees will play their next game on Friday when they continue district play at a 5 p.m. contest at Brownwood.

The SHS girls and boys teams’ non-district games that had been scheduled to be played at home on Tuesday were canceled. The games will not be rescheduled.