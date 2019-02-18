It’s February at Tarleton State University and that can mean just one thing.

Spring rodeo season is about to begin.

Tarleton men’s and women’s squads travel west for the Odessa College Rodeo Thursday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 23.

Heading into the spring season, the Tarleton women’s team sits atop the leaderboard of Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with a pad of almost 700 points.

It’s not difficult to see why Tarleton is dominating the region.

Breakaway roper Rickie Lynn Engesser is tops in her event; Samantha Smith heads into the spring season in second place among barrel racers; and Lariat Larner, current runner-up in goat tying, leads a group of four Tarleton cowgirls in the top five of the event.

While the women are leading the regional pack, the Tarleton men hope to gain some ground in the spring, starting in Odessa.

They start the second half of the 2018-19 campaign in third place in the region behind Clarendon College and Cisco Junior College and 125 points out of second place and an invitation to the CNFR.

Leading the way for the Tarleton men are defending national champion bareback rider Tyler Berguis, who starts the spring season atop the event, Tyler Muth, who leads all steer wrestlers in the region, and Wyatt Williams, currently second in tie down roping.

“Both teams are prepared to finish out the year with a strong spring season,” said assistant coach Brittany Stewart. “There is an incredible amount of talent throughout the team, both men and women. We are looking forward to heading to Odessa.”

The season continues March 21 in Ranger, then moves to Western Texas College in Snyder on April 4, followed by the Howard College Event in Big Spring on April 11.

The Spring season is capped by the Tarleton Stampede April 25-27.