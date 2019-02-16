ALVA, Okla. — Despite hitting 10 three-pointers Southeastern Oklahoma State had a tough time making shots, shooting 29.8 percent for the game, in a 90-44 loss against Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference play on Saturday afternoon.

The loss drops the Savage Storm to 11-11 overall and 9-9 in Great American Conference play.

Katie Branam led the way for the Storm (11-11, 9-9) with 11 points in her return to the starting lineup while Neely Noel came off the bench with 10 points and Alix Robinson was just shy of double-figures with eight eight points.

Branam, Noel and Maci Turkoly each hauled in four rebounds to lead the team.

Branam led the Storm in the first half with nine of the team’s 23 points, hitting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.