Given a second chance at coaching, and more importantly, at life, Ricky Guy made the most of it, and now feels it's time go on to the next chapter of that life.

Guy, 58, is officially retiring as River Road's girls basketball and golf coach at the end of this school year. He made the decision on late January for purely health reasons.

"I had a heart transplant and I feel like I had some health issues," Guy said. "I talked to some doctors in Dallas and they told me to maybe call it quits as a coach. I've had a great run for 36 years."

In his 36 seasons as a head basketball coach, Guy won 517 games, coaching his last six years at River Road. Guy had a 93-91 record at River Road.

After receiving a heart transplant in 2012, Guy became the girls coach at River Road, where he also coached the golf team. In four of his six years at the school, the Lady Wildcats made the postseason.

"River Road has been a good school for me," said Guy, whose coaching career started at Lubbock All-Saints and has gone to, among other places, Claude and his native Memphis. "I knew the program needed some rebuilding and I think it's a lot better than it was when I got here."

Among the highlights of Guy's coaching career was winning two state championships in golf at Memphis. An accomplished golfer, Guy plans to spend time on the links once his retirement becomes official.

Guy says that the relationships he's had with athletes over the years is what he'll remember most.

"The biggest thing is that I've been blessed ion having some really good players that worked hard," Guy said. "I think of the kids I've coached I was able to get the most mileage I could out of them. I was blessed to get a second chance to work with kids."

Aside from golfing, Guy said he'll try to stay active in sports by officiating basketball games next year.