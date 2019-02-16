ROUND ROCK - Paris Brinkley led a trio of double-figure scorers as Burnet pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 64-48 win over Smithville in a Class 4A second-round playoff contest at Round Rock High School.

Clinging to a 42-35 lead entering the final stanza, Brinkley tallied a dozen points in the quarter as Burnet (28-7) advanced to the Region IV quarterfinals, where the team will face El Campo.

For the game, Brinkley finished with a game-high 28 points, while Hattie Blair chipped in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Lewis added 13 points, including clutch a three-pointer in the fourth after the Tigers had cut their deficit to five.

Brinkley also took advantage of an aggressive Smithville defense by hitting 13 of 17 free throws, including six of seven in the fourth.

“I was going to be aggressive, too, and I was going to take it to the rim,” Brinkley said.

Burnet coach Rick Gates praised Brinkley’s strong effort.

“Paris did a great job getting to the basket as our outside shot wasn’t there for us like it normally is in the first half," he said. "In the second half, we hit a couple of key threes to push the lead out to eight, nine points.”

Despite trailing 33-24 at halftime, Smithville (24-12) kept it close behind Dallie Ferrell’s 13 second-half points. For the game, Ferrell finished as the lone Tiger in double figures with 24 points.

Josie Garcia yanked down a game-high dozen rebounds for Smithville, which won the rebounding battle 45-38.