Coach Casey Weil said the team that held his Stephenville Honeybees scoreless on Tuesday night on the road was the best girls soccer team he’s seen this season.

Despite not being able to light up the scoreboard, the Honeybees were still able to remain unbeaten as they held on for a 0-0 tie with the Class 5A Rider Lady Raiders in Wichita Falls.

The Honeybees are now 16-0-2 overall. They are No. 1 in the state in Class 4A according to the MaxPreps online rankings.

Weil said Rider (8-4-2) is a team that earlier in the season took on Mansfield, the 10th-ranked team in Class 6A at the time, and lost by a 1-0 margin.

“I thought they were probably the best team we’ve played all year,” Weil said. “They were extremely physical. Their coach (Carl Wiersema) was very complimentary of us. He was very impressed with our physicality and our style of soccer.”

SHS goal keeper Madison Wyly shut out the Lady Raiders, but Weil said that the overall defense also deserved praise for not allowing a goal.

“Wyly does a good job, and our defense as a whole — we don’t allow teams to have very many scoring opportunities,” Weil said. “We had two really good chances, by Gracie Bales and Claire Choate. So we created some good opportunities and I was extremely pleased with the way we played.”

The Honeybees are scheduled to open District 6-4A play at home at Lem Brock Field on Friday, Feb. 15, starting at 5 p.m. Their next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 19 at home against Graham in a non-district contest starting at 5 p.m.