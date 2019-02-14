The 2019 softball season began Tuesday night for the Stephenville Honeybees, who posted a big 16-8 victory over Comanche at McClesky Field at Stephenville City Park.

The game ended on the 10-run mercy rule with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Honeybees exploded for 10 runs.

Bianka Combs and Mallory Gunter drove in three runs apiece for SHS, and leadoff hitter Kaida Tomlinson added two RBI and scored four runs. Combs was 2-for-3 with a double.

The Honeybees out-hit the Class 3A Maidens 13-9, but were charged with six errors compared to four for Comanche.

Skye Gaitan was the starting pitcher for the Honeybees and was credited with the victory. She allowed three runs — none earned — allowing five hits in three innings, striking out six and walking two.

Combs pitched one frame and gave up five runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one and walking no one.

Madison Gilder, Jessica Ebeling and Emily Wehnert drove in one run apiece for SHS.

Katie McIrvin, Gilder, and Combs scored three runs each.

SHS also won the junior varsity game over Comanche, 8-7.

On Thursday, the Honeybees are scheduled to begin play in the Lady Mavs Invitational in Eastland, taking on Anson and Eastland. They were not scheduled to play on Friday, but will play at noon on Saturday, Feb. 16, against Merkel, followed by an game at 8 p.m. against Albany.