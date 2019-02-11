A budding league rivalry adds a new chapter this week when Tarleton and Texas A&M-Commerce are set to meet on the hardwood of Wisdom Gym for two crucial Lone Star Conference contests. Meanwhile, the Tarleton Indoor Track & Field teams are set for the LSC Championships at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock and baseball, softball, and tennis hit the road as well.

It's been a year full of big games between Tarleton and Texas A&M-Commerce. Dating back to last fall when the football teams met up twice including in the second round of the NCAA playoffs and the volleyball teams finished in the top two of the LSC and South Central region, the rivalry between the Texans and Lions is growing and this week basketball joins in the mix.

On the women's side, Tarleton and Commerce will square off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night as the TexAnns and Lions jockey for a top-four position in the Lone Star Conference standings. The men will wait until 7 p.m. Thursday for their battle with Commerce as Tarleton looks to shake things up inside the top four spots of the men's standings.

The basketball teams are a combined 34-12 as they head into the final 6 games (five for the men) of the regular season. Both teams are among the top five in their respective Lone Star Conference standings eyeing a berth in the LSC Tournament Championship, which will return to Frisco in the Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper Arena) March 7-10, 2019. Juniors Mackenzie Hailey and Josh Hawley made Tarleton history when Hawley scored his 1,000th career point last Saturday - making them the first Texan and TexAnn with over 1,000 points during simultaneous careers since Katie Crawford and John Davis in 2007.

Tickets for the LSC Championship Basketball Tournament are on sale now. Fans can save $15 off the regular price for all-session passes and avoid fees by making an on-campus advance purchase. The all-session ticket grants access to all seven sessions at a reduced rate of $45. The all-session price increases to $60 for those not purchased through LSC schools by March 5. Tickets will be available at the Comerica Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

The track teams are also set to wrap up the indoor season with the Lone Star Conference Championships and Matador Qualifier at Texas Tech in Lubbock. Tarleton will make a two-day trip to Lubbock and take part in Texas Tech's Matador Qualifier on Friday before competing in the LSC Championships on Saturday.

For the first time this season, baseball and softball will not visit the same city as the Texans head to Fort Smith, Arkansas and the TexAnns begin Lone Star Conference action with a trip to Cameron.

Tarleton Softball has won eight straight games since dropping the season opener. The TexAnns are ranked No. 14 in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Georgia Capell and Tanna Huie were recently named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Top-50 National Player of the Year Watch List. Tarleton is in Oklahoma City tonight for a doubleheader with Colorado Christin and Oklahoma Christian before opening league play with a three-game series in Lawton with the Aggies.

Texan Baseball is 1-5 to begin the season under interim head coach Brennan Rogers. Tarleton will visit Arkansas-Fort Smith for a four-game series at Rogers' old stomping ground. Rogers played for the Lions and graduated from UAFS in 2015.

Finally, Tarleton Tennis is ready to get under way. After they were supposed to open the season last Saturday, rain forced a delay to the season opener. Tarleton will meet up with UT-Tyler in Dallas at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the opener and head south to New Braunfels for a meeting with St. Mary's on Saturday.

The Tarleton Basketball Radio Shows will also continue this week. Misty Wilson will be in her usual location on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. live from First Financial Bank in Stephenville.

Chris Reisman will take to the airwaves on Friday from Bruner Motors on Lillian Street and the South Loop at 12 p.m. The Pizza Place will cater both shows.

GAMES

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

W. Basketball vs Texas A&M-Commerce in Wisdom Gym at 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Tennis vs UT-Tyler in Dallas at 9 a.m.

M. Basketball vs Texas A&M-Commerce in Wisdom Gym at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Softball at Cameron in Lawton, OK at 6 p.m.

Baseball at Arkansas-Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR at 7 p.m.

Track & Field at Matador Qualifier in Lubbock

SATURDAY

Softball at Cameron (DH) in Lawton, OK at 1 p.m.

Tennis vs St. Mary's in New Braunfels at 1 p.m.

W. Basketball at Texas Woman's in Denton at 2 p.m.

Baseball at Arkansas-Fort Smith (DH) in Fort Smith, AR at 4 p.m.

Track & Field at LSC Championships in Lubbock

PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY BASKETBALL vs COMMERCE

Tuesday night is 'Pink Out' at Wisdom Gym in support of the battle against breast cancer. There will be a donation bucket for anyone wishing to make a donation to the Kay Yow Foundation. Kay Yow was a legendary women's basketball coach at North Carolina State University and the foundation in her name supports the research in finding a cure to breast cancer. The Women's Basketball team will also be recognizing cancer survivors during the game.

THURSDAY BASKETBALL vs COMMERCE

In honor of Valentine's Day, Tarleton Athletics is giving away a special 'I Left My Heart in Wisdom Gym' T-Shirt while supplies last.