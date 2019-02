Ranger College instructor Herman Glueck’s tractor “Popeye” won enough pulls to make him points champion in the “Hot Farm” class of the Texas Truck and Tractor Pullers Association. He was also voted “Puller of the Year.” “Popeye” is a 1066 International Harvester that weighs 9,000 pounds and has a 466 cubic-inch turbo charged diesel engine. Glueck attributes his wins to a little luck and good diesel engine-tuning by his son Jason Glueck.