It was a tight match against a tough former district foe, but the state-ranked Stephenville High School boys soccer team pulled out a victory over Class 5A Abilene Wylie on the road Friday night.

The 10-5-4 Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs battled to a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation, but SHS came up with enough firepower to prevail in overtime.

“We went to (penalty kicks) after it finished 2-2,” SHS boys coach Taylor Smith said.

J.J. Saldana scored first for the Yellow Jackets in regulation, then got an assist on the second goal, made by Jorge Gallegos.

The Jackets are 20th in the current Class 4A state rankings compiled by MaxPreps online. Wylie’s record is now 6-8-1.

“We are playing well — a little banged up but getting back healthy,” Smith said. “We are starting to figure things out and play at a high level.

“I think (we’ve) got a chance to be special if we keep playing at this high of a level.”

The Jackets are scheduled to play in Wichita Falls against Class 5A Rider High School on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Their next contest will be the District 6-4A opener, Friday, Feb. 15, at home at Lem Brock Field versus Mineral Wells.

The SHS girls game that had been slated to be played Friday at home against Abilene Cooper was canceled because of the extreme cold temperatures. That game was non-district and will not be rescheduled.

Coach Casey Weil’s Honeybees are also scheduled to play Feb. 12 against Rider on the road. Their next game will also be Friday at home against Mineral Wells in their district opener.

Friday’s varsity girls game is set for 5 p.m. and the boys game is listed with a 7 p.m. start.