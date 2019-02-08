Five current Stephenville High School seniors and one former Yellow Jacket on Wednesday signed letters-of-intent to play football at the collegiate level.

The National Signing Day signees included former SHS quarterback Easton Jones, a 2018 graduate who signed with Tarleton State University along with SHS senior offensive lineman Lane York, who finished out his high school career in December along with the four other SHS performers.

Another SHS offensive lineman, Jacob Poston, signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The other SHS seniors who signed football letters-of-intent were wide receiver Kyle Lindsey (Cisco College), tight end Zane Walker, and defensive back Nathan Diedrich.

Jones had signed a letter-of-intent to play football with Tyler Junior College in May 2018, but decided to return to Stephenville to join the Texans.

Jones was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, a 12-3 run that was highlighted with an appearance in the state semifinal round of the Class 4A, Division I playoffs. He was voted the Offensive Most Valuable Player in District 3-4A his senior year. Overall in 2017, Jones threw for 3,083 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 61 percent of his passes with only nine interceptions.

York, a 6-5, 270-pound lineman, earned honorable mention all-state for the 2018 season from the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Poston, a 6-1, 260-pound senior, helped anchor the SHS offensive line along with York and enabled the Yellow Jackets’ offense to score an average of 33.9 points per game in 2018.

Lindsey (6-2, 180) was the leading receiver for SHS as a senior, snagging 32 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Walker (6-0, 205), a former standout linebacker who switched to play tight end on offense his senior year, caught 12 passes for 315 yards and a pair of TDs.

Diedrich (5-10, 170), who played cornerback for the Jackets, recorded 36 tackles as a senior, while adding one pass interception and one fumble recovery.

Walker, Lindsey, Walker, York and Poston were all first-team all-District 3-4A for 2018.