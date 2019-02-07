Casey Hogan, the 2013-14 Lone Star Conference Broadcaster of the Year, returns to Tarleton as the assistant athletic director for marketing and broadcasting.

Hogan served six years as the "Voice of the Texans,” providing play-by-play coverage of Tarleton sports to listeners across the Cross Timbers and Metroplex areas and worldwide through the web-streamed broadcast.

"We're excited to have Casey back home at Tarleton to work in our athletic department," said Athletic Director Lonn Reisman. "Casey brings a lot of experience with him and he's an important figure for our marketing and broadcasting. I look forward to working with him."

Hogan served four years as the assistant athletic director for development and major gifts at Tarleton. In his role, Hogan assisted the athletic director with fundraising and major gift opportunities to support and improve Tarleton Athletics.

In August 2014, Hogan was instrumental in securing the largest advertising agreement in the history of Tarleton Athletics with the North Texas Ford Dealers, securing the naming rights to the Tarleton Sports Network.

For the last two years, Hogan has worked in the corporate world in Dallas-Fort Worth as an account manager for a corporate IT company.