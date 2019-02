Stephenville High School softball coach Rus Mayes walks by as his varsity Honeybees huddle before taking on Springtown in a scrimmage Monday night at City Park. It was the second scrimmage for the 2019 Honeybee softball squad in preparation for their season opener, set for Monday, Feb. 11, at home against Comanche (varsity at 7 p.m., JV at 5:30).