Members of the Stephenville High School baseball squad are pictured during batting practice as they gear up for the start of the 2019 season.

Coach Justin Swenson’s Yellow Jackets played a preseason scrimmage Tuesday at Cleburne, and will play another at Brock on Friday, plus a scrimmage Feb. 12 in Springtown. After the Blue/Gold Scrimmage Feb. 16, the varsity will open the regular-season in a tournament in Iowa Park starting Feb. 21.