The SHS Bass Club competed in the Texas High School Bass Association West Division at Lake Texoma on Feb. 2.

Four teams caught one fish each and placed in the following order:

11th - Hunter Mayo and Caden Cowan - 4.27 lbs

12th - Trevor and Clayton Easter - 4.24 lbs

16th - Brady Morton and Carson McKinney - 3.93 lbs

24th - Corbin Poston - 2.94 lbs

Stephenville currently holds the top two Angler of the Year positions with Trevor and Clayton Easter in 1st place with 1,947 points and Hunter Mayo and Caden Cowan in 2nd with 1,939 points.

The SHS Bass Club is also currently in 1st place as the Team of the Year with a total of 393 points followed by Keller with 389 points.

The next tournament will be held at Lake Whitney on March 2. Any members after the Lake Whitney tournament that are in the top 50% will then advance to Regionals on Lake Lewisville on April 6.