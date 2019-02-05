The spring crossover season is in full force as the Tarleton Basketball teams return home for a crucial stretch of home games with postseason implications on the line and the newly-started spring teams stay out on the road.

Tarleton Basketball will be back in Wisdom Gym this week to renew its hardwood rivalry with MSU Texas, formerly Midwestern State, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The women's team will take the court first with the men's game to follow. Thursday night will be 'Stephenville Night' in Wisdom Gym and all Stephenville residents with ID will receive free admission into the game.

The teams will follow up on Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Cameron. We will be offering free admission to all Erath County First Responders and their immediate families.

The basketball teams are a combined 30-12 as they head into the final 8 games (seven for the men) of the regular season. Both teams are among the top five in their respective Lone Star Conference standings eyeing a berth in the LSC Tournament Championship, which will return to Frisco in the Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper Arena) March 7-10, 2019. Juniors Mackenzie Hailey and Josh Hawley made Tarleton history when Hawley scored his 1,000th career point last Saturday - making them the first Texan and TexAnn with over 1,000 points during simultaneous careers since Katie Crawford and John Davis in 2007.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton Baseball and Softball teams will once again invade the same city when they head to San Antonio for the weekend. The Texan Baseball team will look to get back in the win column with a three-game series against St. Mary's while the No. 14 TexAnn Softball team will take part in the St. Mary's College Classic on Friday through Sunday.

The Tarleton Women's Tennis team will get their season under way on Saturday morning when the TexAnns visit UT-Tyler at 10 a.m.

There will also be a special edition of the Todd Whitten Radio Show on Wednesday evening at TexStar Ford.

The show will highlight all of the action from National Signing Day on Wednesday as Whitten joins Byron Anderson to discuss the next generation of Texan Football stars.

GAMES

THURSDAY

W. Basketball vs MSU Texas in Wisdom Gym at 5:30 p.m.

M. Basketball vs MSU Texas in Wisdom Gym at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball at St. Mary's in San Antonio at 3 p.m.

Softball vs St. Edward's in San Antonio at 2:30 p.m.

Softball vs Colorado Mines in San Antonio at 4:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Tennis at UT-Tyler in Tyler at 10 a.m.

W. Basketball vs Cameron in Wisdom Gym at 2 p.m.

M. Basketball vs Cameron in Wisdom Gym at 4 p.m.

Baseball at St. Mary's (DH) in San Antonio at 1/3 p.m.

Softball vs New Mexico Highlands in San Antonio at 10 a.m.

Softball vs Regis in San Antonio at 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Softball vs Drury in San Antonio at 10 a.m.

Softball at St. Mary's in San Antonio at 2:30 p.m.