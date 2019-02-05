The Stephenville High School boys soccer squad, ranked No. 23 in the state among Class 4A schools by MaxPreps online, defeated Decatur 4-2 Friday night on the road.

Four players scored goals in the non-district contest for coach Taylor Smith’s Yellow Jackets — Jorge Gallegos, Kevin Martinez, J.J. Saldana and John Binkley.

The Yellow Jackets, now 9-4-4 overall, are scheduled to play at Abilene Cooper Tuesday, Feb. 5, before tackling two more non-district foes and then embarking on District 6-4A play.

The Jackets are scheduled to play Friday, Feb. 8, at Abilene Wylie, and on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Rider High School in Wichita Falls.

The SHS boys then will start District 6-4A play on Feb. 15, at home against Mineral Wells.