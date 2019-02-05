Stephenville’s undefeated Honeybees, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 4A girls soccer team, once again showed its power with a 12-0 blowout road win last Tuesday over Decatur.

Ciara Johnston led the way on the offensive end, scoring four goals and contributing three assists. Gracie Bales scored three times and had three assists.

Coach Casey Weil’s Honeybees (14-0-1) got two goals each from Beatris Chavarria and Claire Choate, and one from Hailey Contreras.

Other assists came from Haleigh Beam, with two, plus Choate, Brinkley Harlow and Emily Kirbo with one each.

The Honeybees are nearing the start of district play — but not before taking one of the state’s other elite, unbeaten Class 4A squads.

The Honeybees were scheduled to continue non-district action Tuesday night (Feb. 5) at home at Lem Brock Field in a high-profile matchup against 8-0-2 Liberty Hill.

SHS is the top-rated team in the current MaxPreps online rankings, while Liberty Hill is third behind No. 2 Midlothian Heritage. Heritage is the team that the Honeybees lost to in the 2018 playoffs and ended their quest for back-to-back state championships.

Following a home game Feb. 8 versus Abilene Cooper and a road game Feb. 12 in Wichita Falls against Rider High School, the Honeybees will begin district play on Friday, Feb. 15, at home against Mineral Wells.