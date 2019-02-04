The Tarleton Sports Network invites all fans to join head football coach Todd Whitten for a signing day radio show on Wednesday at Texstar Ford.

The special edition radio show, hosted by The Voice of the Texans Byron Anderson, will be held in the lobby of the Texstar Ford Lincoln dealership from 6-6:30 p.m and can be heard on Tarleton's flagship station 90.5 FM and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive.

Food will be provided by The Pizza Place starting at 5:30 p.m. and Tarleton apparel will be given out at the end of the show.

Join Anderson and Coach Whitten as the 10th-year head coach discuss the newest Tarleton Texan football players