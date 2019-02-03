KINGSVILLE - In what head coach Chris Reisman described as his best game of the season, Randall Broddie led Tarleton with 20 points - including 14 in the second half - to bring the Texans back from a halftime deficit to knock off Texas A&M-Kingsville 65-57 at the Steinke Center.

Of Broddie's 14 second-half points, he connected on 11 of them over the final 13:26 of the game. He went 4-5 from the floor over the stretch, including 3-3 from beyond the arc.

With just under 11 minutes left, Kingsville started to threaten as the Javelinas scored seven unanswered over the next three minutes to turn a four-point deficit into a three-point lead with 8:22 to play. Broddie's game-tying three ball came on the ensuing Tarleton possession off an assist from Corinthian Ramsey.

The teams battled back-and-forth and Kingsville took another lead at 55-54 with 2:14 remaining, but Broddie had another answer waiting for the Hogs. The junior from Memphis drilled another long ball to give Tarleton the last lead they would need to complete the win. The Texans went on to outscore Kingsville 10-2 over the final 1:45.

The comeback began in the second half after Kingsville took a 29-28 lead into halftime.

Tarleton opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 37-29 lead over the first two and a half minutes. The Texans lead dwindled slowly over the next nine minutes before Kingsville took the 48-45 lead with 8:22 left.

Broddie shot 6-10 from the floor, including 5-6 from downtown, for his team-high 20 points. In the second half, he was 4-6 from the field and 3-3 from three-point land for 14 points. Josh Hawley and Jesse Hill also chipped in double figures with 14 points each.

Brandon Goldsmith (7), Richie Mitchell (5), Ramsey (3), and Clashon Gaffney (2) rounded out the scoring for Tarleton.