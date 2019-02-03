KINGSVILLE - Tarleton women's basketball led from start to finish en route to an 84-55 road win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday in the Steinke Center.

The TexAnns shot 49 percent from the floor and 46 percent on 3-pointers to improve to 14-6 overall and 7-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The 84 points are the most the TexAnns have scored in an LSC game this season and the 29-point win is the second largest against Division II opponent this year (38 vs. Texas Woman's on Jan. 10).

The TexAnns used a 10-0 run to open the game as Mackenzie Hailey and Kaylee Allen had four points each during the start on their way to dominating performances. The run led to a 24-9 advantage after one quarter that was controlled by the TexAnn defense. They held the Javelinas to only 18 percent shooting in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Kylie Collins, McKinley Bostad and Allen drained three straight 3-pointers for a 35-18 lead with five minutes left until halftime. Hailey scored five consecutive points for a 20-point first-half lead, 41-21. The TexAnns led 46-25 at the break.

Hailey and Allen continued the scoring spree in the second half as the duo combined for 46 points in the game. Allen's 25 points were one off a career high and is her fourth 20-point game of the season. Hailey finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, her third 20-point game of the season and 14th of her career. With three minutes left in the third quarter, Allen and Hailey combined to outscore the entire A&M-Kingsville team, 39-37.

The TexAnn starting lineup combined for 70 points, 15 more than the entire Javelina team scored. Bostad recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds along with a game-high five assists. Katie Webster finished with nine points and four rebounds while Kylie Collins had three points and three rebounds.

The TexAnn lead grew by as much as 29 in the fourth quarter on Hannah Hyde's layup as she finished with six points and two blocks to lead all scorers off the bench. Nina Alvarez (3), Kandyn Faurie (2), Laraveun Randle (2) and Marissa Escamilla (1) rounded out the TexAnn scoring efforts.