The Stephenville Yellow Jackets improved to 3-2 in the District 7-4A boys basketball race with a 58-52 triumph over Godley Tuesday night on the road.

Skylar Stilwell and Grayson Traweek led the offensive charge for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Coach Bill Brooks’ Jackets, now 10-15 overall, rallied to force overtime when they outscored the Wildcats 10-7 in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 44. SHS then outscored Godley 14-8 in the extra period.

“We made some free throws when we had to,” Brooks said. “I feel like we picked up our defensive pressure, and that created some scoring opportunities for us.

“Their strength is in the posts, and we try to take that away. Their weakness is at guard, and we try to put pressure on them.”

The win kept the Jackets in third place in the league, behind 4-0 Brownwood and 4-1 Glen Rose. Godley is 1-3 and Mineral Wells is 0-5.

The Jackets were scheduled to play at home Friday against Brownwood (varsity at 7:30 p.m.). Their next assignment will be at home against Mineral Wells on Friday, Feb. 8, before closing out district play on Feb. 12 at Glen Rose.

Brooks said his players aren’t willing to settle for third place, and there’s no doubt they can climb higher even though third place will earn a playoff berth since the top four teams qualify for the postseason.

“I feel like we’re a good enough team that we can finish second, or not first, so we’re definitely not satisfied,” Brooks said. “We’re shooting the ball well.”

Godley had a 14-10 edge in points made on free throws, and shot 39 percent from the field compared to 36 percent by the Jackets.

Stilwell had a team-high eight rebounds and Trace Morrison had six. Also for SHS, Kendal Storrs and Krece Nowak added five rebounds.

The Jackets had fallen behind 17-9 in the opening quarter, but had a 14-5 scoring edge in the second quarter.

Godley rallied in the third quarter with a 15-11 scoring edge.