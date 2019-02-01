Alee McClendon poured in a career-high 25 points for Stephenville Tuesday night in Godley but the hot-shooting Lady Wildcats were able to squeak out a 55-53 victory in overtime to hand the Honeybees their first District 7-4A girls basketball loss.

The seventh-ranked Honeybees had already clinched the district championship last week, but head coach Alan Thorpe felt some disappointment anyway.

“We don’t like to lose, so I’m disappointed in that respect,” Thorpe said. ‘They got hot in their gym.”

Godley made 11 of 21 3-point shots (52 percent), Thorpe said.

That sharp outside shooting was not working for Godley in their first matchup with the Honeybees, which Stephenville handily won at home, 52-36.

The Lady Wildcats, now 6-1 in district and 22-7 on the season, can regain their momentum with a win over Brownwood in the final district game. That regular-season finale was scheduled to be Friday at home in Gandy Gym (varsity at 6 p.m.).

“I feel good going into (the Brownwood game),” Thorpe said. “It’s the last home game, and the kids will play hard.”

The Honeybees are ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 4A by both the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

In addition to McClendon’s offensive output Tuesday, Jayci Morton and Mikayla Diaz added six points each, while Madison Gilder and Hannah Bernays scored five apiece.

Morton, the scoring leader for SHS, managed only six points Tuesday, but sustained another injury. She sprained a finger on her left hand during a fall during the game. Morton was already dealing with an injury to her right hand and was playing with it wrapped. Thorpe said he thinks Morton will play against Brownwood.

The scoring was steady for SHS, after the Honeybees led 8-5 at the close of the opening quarter. SHS had a 12-11 edge in the second quarter, but Godley outscored the Honeybees 18-12 in the third. SHS sent the game into OT by outscoring the Lady Wildcats 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

Godley outscored SHS 10-6 in overtime.

As the first-place team in District 7, Stephenville will be paired against the fourth-place school out of District 8 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Going into Friday’s games, Krum was in fourth place and was slated to play first-place Argyle Friday. Decatur and Bridgeport will likely end up either second or third.