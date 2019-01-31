Coming off the first 50-win season in program history, Tarleton Softball will open the 2019 season ranked the No. 14 team in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Tarleton advanced to the NCAA Region 1 Championship game last spring and finished the year with a record of 50-11, which set a new program standard for wins. The TexAnns were ranked for the final nine straight weeks of the poll last year and finished last season ranked No. 20.

This is the third time in program history Tarleton will open a season among the national top 25 and the first time since they opened the 2016 season ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams to begin the season nationally ranked - joining Angelo State (6) and Texas A&M-Commerce (9). The three Lone Star Conference schools are the most by any conference in the national poll. Nine other leagues were represented by two teams.

Tarleton will open the season in Houston for the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational with six games between Feb. 1-3. The TexAnns open with St. Mary's on Friday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m.