Stephenville High School girls soccer coach Casey Weil had one key word to sum up how his squad played Tuesday night in a 5-0 home victory over Class 5A Wichita Falls High at Lem Brock Field.

“Relentless,” Weil said. “It was truly a suffocating game for Wichita Falls High, with our pressure and the way we moved the ball. If we continue to do that against quality opponents, I think we give ourselves a pretty good chance. We just never let up. We never gave them a chance to give us any problem.”

After the Honeybees’ 1-1 tie with 5A Aledo last Friday, they slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the state in the MaxPreps online Class 4A rankings. Aledo (8-1-3) is 10th in the MaxPreps 5A state rankings.

In the win over the Lady Coyotes, Gracie Bales and Ciara Johnston scored two goals apiece, and the other score came from Beatris Chavarria. Johnston added two assists, while Claire Choate, Haleigh Beam and Cody Hawks provided one each.

Starting SHS goal keeper Madison Wyly made the save on the only shot-on-goal the Lady Coyotes managed to take.

The Honeybees play Friday at Decatur (varsity only, at 5 p.m.). Their next game is set for Tuesday at home at Lem Brock Field against Liberty Hill (varsity at 6:15 p.m.).