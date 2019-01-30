Tarleton Women's Basketball is teaming up with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund during the month of February to raise money for those battling cancer and assist the underserved and fans are encouraged to take part, as well.

The Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge is a country-wide competition during the month of February where fans for each team can pledge a donation for every made free throw during the month or make a one-time flat donation.

To make a pledge or donation, visit https://pledgeit.org/tarletonstateuniversity-play4kay. Fans can also find the link by following Tarleton Women's Basketball (@Tarleton_WBK) on Twitter and Instagram.

The Play4Kay initiative is the Kay Yow Cancer Fund's largest fundraiser and plays a major role in uniting players, coaches, and communities in the fight against ALL women's cancers.