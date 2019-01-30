The All-America honors continue to pour in for the record-setting Texan Football team of 2018 as six more Texans earned national honors by the Don Hansen Football Committee.

Deon Sheppard (OT) caps off arguably the greatest individual season in program history as the senior from San Antonio collected his school-record fourth All-America honor of the season after being named to the First Team Offense.

Tyrell Thompson (DT) earned his second consecutive All-America honor from the Don Hansen committee with a Third Team Defense nod.

Jai Edwards (FS), Devin Hafford (CB), Jovan Pruitt (OG), and Xavier Turner (RB) were named Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Sheppard, who has already made Tarleton history by being named to three other All-America teams, started all 25 games for the Texans over the last two seasons, including all 13 of this season's historic run to the Super Region 4 finals, the program's first outright LSC championship, and a school-record 12 wins. Sheppard was also named D2CCA All-Region, the LSC Offensive Lineman of the Year, and All-LSC First Team.

Alongside Sheppard was Pruitt on an offensive line that produced one of the most elite offensive units in the country and Tarleton history. Tarleton boasted the No. 5-ranked scoring offense in the country and the No. 3-ranked rushing offense. This produced the most 40-point performances in school history (9) in a season and the first set of teammates to each rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, en route to setting a new school record for single-season rushing yards (4,031). Tarleton also set new single-season records for rushing attempts (690), total offensive plays (977), total offense (6,709), first downs (301), touchdowns (79), and points scored (585).

Behind the All-American offensive lineman was Turner, who enjoyed a stellar season in Tarleton's record-setting offense. Turner was named All-LSC First Team and the LSC Offensive Back of the Year. He rushed for 1,469 yards and 22 touchdowns. Turner became the sixth player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season and tied Derrick Ross' school record for non-passing touchdowns in a season (22).

Defensively, Tarleton enjoyed one of the greatest statistical turnarounds in program history en route to a school-record 12 wins and the program's first appearance in the regional finals. The Texans boasted the No. 9-ranked scoring defense and No. 14-ranked rushing defense in the country and allowed just 303.2 total yards per game.

Thompson closed the book on his Tarleton career with 46 tackles from the interior of the defensive line last season, including 10.0 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks. Thompson is a two-time All-LSC First Team selection and was a Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American after his junior season.