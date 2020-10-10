Now that most all of us are requiring broadband access for remote learning, telemedicine and/or home offices because of changes caused by the coronavirus, the weaknesses in our state’s rural internet access are once again being exposed.

Incumbent House District 17 Rep. John Cyrier was among a group of state legislators who recently signed a letter asking Gov. Greg Abbott to develop a statewide broadband plan. Cyrier and his GOP buddies seem to make rural broadband a priority each time elections roll around, but when the Legislature meets (when it really counts), the issue falls by the wayside for another two years or until the next election cycle.

Honestly, I’m tired of people like Cyrier blowing smoke about broadband and other issues important to rural Texans, including affordable health care and groundwater protection, and accomplishing nothing in the legislative sessions.

It’s time for a change. It’s time for real representation. Madeline Eden, a businesswoman and expert in computer technology, is challenging Cyrier for his District 17 seat in November. She will make rural broadband, health care, and groundwater protection real priorities; not hollow election-time promises. Madeline Eden has my support and she deserves our vote.

Dayna Beck

Bastrop County