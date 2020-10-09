For the past five years, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been trailed by a clause — as in Paxton, "who was indicted on felony securities fraud charges months after he was sworn in as attorney general in 2015 but has yet to come to trial."

It is cumbersome and — especially after the voters rendered their verdict by reelecting Paxton, albeit by a narrow margin, in 2018 — it became a question for reporters each time they wrote about him whether to prune the clause as tiresome or freshen it to note that Paxton held the distinction of being an attorney general reelected while under indictment.

Last weekend the American-Statesman broke the story that "top aides of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked federal law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes against the state’s top lawyer."

The clause was instantly revitalized as not just very essential context but also, perhaps, obvious foreshadowing.

Paxton’s political dilemma was starker because the aides accusing him were led by First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer, a devoted ideological ally, denying the attorney general the usual useful enemies to blame his troubles on.

Last Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott, Paxton’s predecessor, issued a statement: "These allegations raise serious concerns. I will withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete."

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Hays County who was Mateer’s immediate predecessor as Paxton’s second-in-command and is in a tough reelection battle with Wendy Davis, called on Paxton to resign.

"For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign," Roy said in a statement. "The allegations of bribery, abuse of office, and other charges levied against him by at least 7 senior leaders of the Office of the Attorney General are more than troubling on the merits. But, any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office — some of whom I know well and whose character are beyond reproach."

The statement ended with subtle brutality: "The Attorney General deserves his days in court, but the people of Texas deserve a fully functioning AG’s office."

All Americans deserve their day in court, but woe be to he who requires days in court.

Asked about Paxton on Thursday on KXAN, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Abbott’s predecessor as attorney general, said, "I’m not really happy with the way he has handled that office, particularly under a cloud these last five years.

"I know a number have called upon him to step down," Cornyn said. "I think we ought to reserve judgment until we know more about the details. But it is pretty dramatic when his senior staff walk out and basically file a complaint against him. That’s really unprecedented."

So too were comments Thursday on Fox by President Donald Trump addressed to his attorney general, William Barr.

"To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country, or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation," Trump said.

To be great and not sad, the president said, Barr must proceed with the indictment of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. After all, there could be no better October surprise for Trump than the arrest of his presidential rival, his previous presidential rival and his predecessor as president.

Apparently, the cloud that Cornyn observed over Paxton these last five years did nothing to hide Paxton’s light from Trump. In July, Paxton was named co-chair of Lawyers for Trump, which, in this past week’s stories about Paxton, has emerged as another clause for alarm.