Maybe next time, just

fill out the census form

I've worked the last two months as a census enumerator. It's been very interesting visiting different neighborhoods in a good cause.

Most people have been cooperative and appreciative (some lovely University of Texas students and apartment building managers). A few have been unclear on the concept ("No thank you"). Very few were downright hostile, including some of the McMansion dwellers with several shiny SUVs parked in front, who won't answer their doorbell when you return three or four times. Or fill in their forms.

To provide some perspective on the current courtroom drama, Austin’s nonresponse follow-up completion rate is now at about 97%. Extending the census follow-up another month probably won’t make much difference, though it would provide me with additional work. But it's worth bearing in mind that if more people got off their rear ends and sent in the form in the first place, there would be less controversy about undercounting — and less need for enumerators.

John Robey, Austin

Editor’s note: On Thursday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Census Bureau to continue collecting data through Oct. 31. The Justice Department is expected to appeal the decision.

Information age makes

Electoral College obsolete

Re: Sept. 23 letter to the editor, "Electoral College ensures rural areas aren’t ignored."

The writer worries that politicians would have nowhere to campaign without the Electoral College forcing them to go to small cities to try to win their electoral votes. The argument actually applies to small states, considering how electoral votes are apportioned.

This argument may have been valid in the 18th century when our Constitution was written, or even in the 19th century. But there are so many other ways for politicians to reach voters these days that the argument seems invalid now. I have never heard a presidential candidate speak in person, but I certainly learned what various ones stood for by reading newspapers, watching television news and debates, and surfing the Internet.

You can put me on the side that believes one person should equal one vote, and that has not been the case twice already in the 2000s.

Joyce Lynch, Austin

No honor in the Senate’s

rush to replace Ginsburg

Six weeks before a presidential election, a revered and highly respected public servant passed away after serving 27 years on the Supreme Court.

Her last request was that her replacement be chosen after the election.

Less than a week after her death and while she lay in state, the president announced he would choose a replacement by the end of the week.

The Senate majority leader has said there is more than enough time to process a nomination before Election Day. This is the same person who denied a hearing for a previous candidate chosen by then-President Barack Obama during an election year, even though it meant the position would be open for months.

What happened to respect? What happened to honor? What happened to the America I thought I knew?

Rosayn Curry, Austin

Consider climate change

as you head to the polls

Re: Sept. 20 article, "US climate change problem magnifies extremes."

Devastating wildfires in Western states, hurricanes and flooding in the Eastern U.S., and the potential for both in Central Texas are unfortunate consequences of climate change. While any single event can’t be blamed solely on global warming, we know it is a key factor. This pattern of worsening, record-setting natural disasters may be the new normal.

Just as the Trump administration failed to take necessary steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, they refuse to acknowledge the role of climate change in recent weather patterns and the resulting devastation.

As Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility has long asserted, global warming continues to be an enormous public health threat, leading to loss of lives and livelihoods. Until we make a concerted effort to shift to 100% clean and renewable energy, it will get worse. We need to keep this in mind as we cast our ballots in the coming weeks.

Lisa Doggett, M.D., Austin

We’re living with Trump’s

failure to contain COVID

I am a suburban mother of two, and a Lincoln Voter.

We have been doing virtual school for about a month. For the first few days of school, when my son and daughter would have their virtual class meetings, I would have to leave the room because I would get emotional. It was especially sad to see my son, who just started kindergarten, have to start his education this way.

Life did not have to be this way. Donald Trump did not implement a national strategy to contain COVID-19. Politically I am an independent voter. My allegiance is not to one party but to our country. I will proudly be voting for Joe Biden, even though I may not agree with him on every issue.

I would encourage other voters who haven't decided or who are on the fence about Trump this November to look into The Lincoln Project.

Tara Azrai, Austin