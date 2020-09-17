Several specific elements must be present and in use for an army to successfully wage a campaign. Once a trained army exists, funding is the most important item to initiate combat. That, of course, goes hand-in-hand with public support.

Next is logistics: The movement of supplies to the fighting areas in a timely manner is crucial. Soldiers without ammunition and food cannot fight.

Then there comes communications. Without communication there can be no coordination.

The rioting anarchists — Antifa, BLM, et al — have demonstrated a very high degree of all of these elements, plus they have become more sophisticated nearly every week.

The most recent example was after the attempted murder of two Los Angeles County deputies who were ambushed in their patrol car. The rioters were either aware that the shooting would take place or were immediately made aware of it (through communication), and nearly instantly assembled at the hospital emergency room entrance to block the ambulances transporting the officers to receive medical aid.

Where do the permissions for this behavior originate? The answer is from the top.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters issued verbal instructions to disrupt and harass President Donald Trump’s cabinet members if they were observed on the street or in a restaurant. The riot crowd obliged. They even stormed into restaurants where non-government people were then harassed. Threats were made, food and drinks were stolen from the tables. Now, it’s not just cabinet members, it’s every day citizens like you and me.

What other orders are being issued, with permissions granted from elected officials?

From the top echelons came Hillary Clinton stating that Joe Biden should not concede if the election results are close. Also, some top retired flag rank officers have been revealed talking about ordering American active duty forces to remove Trump from office if he loses the election and refuses to leave office.

All this machination has been compounded by the clear messages to Democrat-controlled mayors to allow the most misery possible to be bestowed upon their allegedly helpless populations by defunding the police.

If law enforcement is hog-tied by mayors for whom politics is more important than safety, then crooks get the green light for riots. Remember, the police can arrest and file charges against all the rioters and looters they want. But if the prosecutors turn them all loose with no bond or judges outright dismiss charges, there is no law!

In the past several election cycles, millions of dollars have been funneled into election campaigns for state attorneys general and district attorneys who will deliberately subvert the rule of law.

Remember the first necessity of war? Funding.

Fox News recently reported that a conservative political group, Take Back Action Fund, found that 50% of Democrat donors through ActBlue (a Democrat funding clearinghouse) have come from "unemployed" individuals, whereas only 5.6% of GOP donations came from "unemployed" this year through a a competing fundraising platform called WinRed.

If this presidential election is stolen, or even just attempted to be stolen, the results will be devastating to our republic.

The concept of citizenship is relatively simple. But the franchise is what puts the teeth into it. Our franchise is our sacred right to vote. If that is stolen from us through fraudulent contributions, screeching from public officials to not accept the results, and the threat of military intervention in the face of a contested election, citizenship will mean nothing. It’s what the anarchists want and for which they seek funding, communications and logistics.

Citizens, beware.