A few days ago a fire engine came screaming down the street and everyone pulled over, on both sides, both directions. It’s just what people do here to make sure LFR is able to save someone experiencing a personal disaster. It didn't matter who it was, what the crisis or where they were going. Everyone stopped because they are good people in a good town, who wanted everyone to be safe.

One Saturday about a month ago I went to the park, just to breathe. When I got out of my car there were sirens and flashing lights everywhere on the other side of the park. It looked like every police vehicle in Lubbock had responded to who knows what kind of emergency involving hundreds, maybe even millions, of motorcycles. Later that night the news reported a rally to honor our police officers.

A few weeks ago, as I was running home for lunch, traffic stopped for a funeral procession. It was one of those days when every traffic light caught me so time was tight. But of course everyone pulled over to stop. A gentleman farmer got out of his pickup truck and placed his hat across his chest. That man, in that moment, was Lubbock.

Every day I look around and see people wearing masks. No one wants to wear a mask. They're inconvenient and uncomfortable and awkward. We haven’t quite figured how to enjoy them yet. But we wear them because the good people of Lubbock want everyone to be safe. We wear them because we are Lubbock.

Barbara Walton/Lubbock