Williams chose socialism

in taking federal bailout

Re: Aug. 22 article, "‘A winning message’: GOP lawmakers seize on Austin vote to cut police spending."

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams told supporters that the choice is between socialism and freedom. Obviously, he chose socialism.

When his car dealership faced the choice, he took government funding through the Payroll Protection Program to help his business survive. Surely then he understands why working Texans and thriving families might also like to have health care or college educations or Social Security.

Our country has socialism for the wealthy. We bail out banks and corporations. We subsidize pharmaceutical companies. We all eat food raised by government-subsidized farmers. We benefit from government-funded medical research.

Let's be honest. Our government advances many social cause. There is absolutely nothing wrong when one of those causes is the well-being of American workers and their families.

Rep. Williams criticizes socialism, yet takes government funded help when he gets the chance. He should admit that we need a government that helps all of us.

Alice London, West Lake Hills

What has happened

to the city he knew?

What has happened to the city of my birth? I was born at St. David's, and graduated from Travis High School. I didn't leave until college and the Air Force.

My uncle, Wray Weddell Jr., was a front-page columnist and editor at the Statesman. Living in South Austin, I rode my bike to the Capitol and the University of Texas campus. I mingled with hippies and Jesus Freaks and rode junior bulls with cowboys at Hill's riding arena in Oak Hill. I was proud to call Austin my hometown.

But something has happened to the River City. I almost joined the Austin Police Department, and have friends who serve. Now, socialist city council members want to defund the police.

The mayor has allowed the homeless and junkies to take over. Austin is no longer weird it's Mogadishu (and I was there). What has happened to Austin? I'm truly saddened.

Wray Johnson, Chandler, Ariz.

City is home to many

law enforcement units

Gov. Greg Abbott’s attack on the City of Austin’s safety regarding funding the city’s police fails to recognize Austin is the state capital too.

Austin, besides being well served by the Austin Police Department, is also called home to multiple law enforcement agencies including the Travis County Sheriff’s Department, University of Texas Police, Capitol Police and the Department of Public Safety.

Multiple state agencies headquartered in Austin have law enforcement responsibilities, including the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Austin is also state headquarters to several federal law enforcement agencies including the National Guard, FBI, ATF, ICE and Homeland Security.

As Gov. Abbott reminds us he can also order his own police force, the Texas State Guard, into action in case of an immediate threat from ... Jade Helm?

How many credentialed law officers are in Austin at any one time sworn to protect and serve. Does our governor know that number? Does anyone?

Glenn Kelly, Leander

Charen left out troubling

data on Americans’ income

Re: Aug. 22 commentary, "Death of the American Dream has been vastly exaggerated."

Mona Charen certainly cherry-picked data from the Brookings Institution study by Stephen Rose.

While focusing only on data showing the number of Americans moving from middle class to upper-middle class, she failed to mention the other findings from Rose's study: median income growth has declined from 27% to 8%; the proportion experiencing a large income loss has more than tripled; upward mobility out of poverty has declined 8%; and downward mobility from the middle-middle class has more than doubled.

Charen expounds about wage increases of "typical workers" and the percentage of homes with air conditioning while ignoring the exorbitant increases in higher education and housing costs during the past 30 years.

She references "the tricks numbers can play." Yes, numbers can be very tricky when you leave out half of them.

Lisa Lasch, Pflugervillle

Trump doesn’t fear fraud.

He’s afraid of a fair fight.

The same president who declared himself to be a stable genius in front of witnesses and with a straight face, now wants to declare himself a two-term president.

We can all just skip the nuisance of an election because it would invite voter fraud. Mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes alike would fertilize fraud, according to President Trump.

Based on Trump's history and the company he keeps, I don't believe Donald Trump has developed a rash to fraud. He's allergic to a fair fight. With a fair fight, maybe Donald could lose that stable genius smirk and the country could gain a common-sense president.

Karen Stone, Austin