AGN Media Editorial Board

Credit the Amarillo Symphony for working to make the best out of a tough situation. It is no secret the ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on virtually every aspect of life. To be sure, the arts have not been spared.

The impact of this continues to be felt months after the origins of the virus outbreak. The local symphony recently announced its plans for the coming season, opting for primarily virtual performances the rest of this year and moving live events to 2021.

First things first. The role the arts plays in any community should never be underestimated. It is not only a metric for quality of life, but it is also a contributor to the overall vitality of a community. Arts and culture have long been a critical part of life in Amarillo and the Panhandle, making it even more important that these endeavors continue to be supported – especially during these uneven, uncertain moments.

For now, the only in-person performance scheduled in 2020 is the Happy Holiday Pops, which is set for December. To complement this event, the symphony has taken an innovative approach as far as the rest of this year is concerned that is expected to please those already familiar with the symphony while also reaching a new audience.

"We felt it could be great to do something that the symphony really hasn’t done in a full scale, ever, and that’s to record concerts and provide concert-like experiences digitally, just as bonus content to subscribers and to the wider public," Andrew Hay, executive director of the Amarillo Symphony, said in our story over the weekend.

The good news is Jacomo Bairos, the symphony’s music director, and other members of the symphony will be filmed at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, performing pieces including Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring" and Dmitri Shostakovich’s "Piano Concerto No. 1," according to our story. There is an intentionality to the selected pieces as they are by well-known composers and can be performed by smaller musician groups.

The 2020-21 season will mark Bairos’ final one with the local symphony, and one upside to the pandemic’s impact is Bairos’ contributions can be celebrated in what might be an even more meaningful and powerful way.

"I think this year, his final year, will really showcase his talent in a lot of different ways, whether it be digital or live, maybe some other events on the horizon," Hay said. "I think it’s going to be probably the most dynamic season we have ever had."

It is no surprise to see arts organizations not only embracing the unknown but looking for creative ways in which it can thrive. The pandemic has scrambled things, to be sure, but the symphony and other arts-related enterprises can rely on two certainties – their talented people and the steadfast support of the community. In an unusual way, the virus outbreak has opened a door of opportunity for the symphony to perhaps reach people it might never have reached otherwise.

Symphony organizers have spent a lot of time looking at the possibilities and concluding this fall is not the time to resume in-person events for several reasons. They have instead developed a plan that will showcase the organization’s talent and expand its visibility, better positioning it for next year.

We hope to see the community continue to support the symphony in all of its endeavors – whether they be digital or live – as the local arts scene often provides a window into the soul of a community.