Like virtually everyone I know in teaching I have been working all summer to up my online game. I’ve read pedagogical treatises and attended Zoom trainings at St. Edward’s University, where I have taught journalism and digital media since 2008. I am determined to improve the triage online teaching I did in spring, when COVID-19 ran us off campus.

That the transition to remote instruction is a challenge is not news. Teachers must choose between synchronous (face-to-face) or asynchronous (no meetings) instruction, both of which involve enormous preparation and redesign of traditional classes. They must think up ways to encourage participation in Zoom, an online environment that feels distant and oddly intimate at once. Colleagues in the sciences are adapting lab classes. Language faculty are planning the best ways to teach Spanish, French, German and Japanese online. Making all of this work better than it did nearly five months ago presents enormous and fascinating challenges. What has made it even more challenging, for me, at least, is the incessant drumbeat of criticism and doom punctuating the overall online teaching discussion.

Some of the bad news should not be ignored. The Digital Divide remains a yawning chasm that leaves too many low- income kids behind. Friends with third graders who have every advantage have shared horror stories about their 7-year-olds, plunked in front of Zoom most of the day, melting down and declaring they hate school. No one can reasonably argue that a skilled and warm-hearted classroom teacher isn’t best for young children, but during the Ssring, as I wrestled my newly-remote college classes into shape, I found that teaching online presented opportunities I wanted to continue exploring. I experimented with holding class discussions using the chat feature in Canvas, the learning management system we use for our courses. Students who never raised their hands before the COVID exodus suddenly spoke up. One student told me that when she could speak without all eyes on her, she felt comfortable enough to lift up her voice, prompting me to wonder how many shy students I unwittingly overlooked when we were all in the same room. I offered students the choice of writing essays or recording podcasts. Students who struggled all semester with expository writing flourished, turning in compelling audio essays with scripts that showed the attention to detail and care that come from producing something you care about your way.

Throughout June and early July, as we planned to bring students back to hybrid classes— half the enrollment in the classroom, six feet apart and wearing masks, the other half beaming in from their dorms via Zoom— I tried to feel excited. At least we would be together, I thought, back in the community we all share on the St. Edward’s hilltop campus. But as the COVID numbers climbed and the headlines became more ominous, I found myself hoping that we would move our classes online.

On July 15, we made the move, with only hands-on courses in subjects like Art and Theater to be held on campus in masked, socially distanced classrooms. That’s when I decided we should stop apologizing for what we cannot control and remember who we are. Here’s a line from the mission statement: "The university promotes excellence in teaching and learning in and environment that encompasses innovative pedagogy in the curriculum and co-curriculum as well as engagement with the broader community."

This is exactly what we will be doing this semester at St. Edward’s. Check out these Faculty Voices on Teaching mini-podcasts. You will hear a chorus of caring faculty talking about how they are adapting the ways they teach the subjects they love in hopes their students will love them, too, online or off.

Heath is an associate dean in the School of Arts and Humanities and associate professor of journalism and digital media at St. Edward’s University.