For the last few months, every human being living on this planet has become a puppet. The expert "puppeteers" pulling our strings are laughing so hard that none of us sees the danger up ahead. Their instructions have become so subliminal that we don’t even see the invisible strings jerking us in every direction. We see masks everywhere we turn, and we’re no longer afraid. Six months ago, we would have dialed 9-1-1 and turn and run. Today, we fear the air that others breathe, in or out.

Times have changed. Going to the store requires you have a mask and plastic to buy. Some stores are now declining cash or checks. Ask for change and you may get a dirty look. So, when did the US Mint stop making coins due to lack of silver, copper or gold? Have the mines gone dry? Or, is some powerful "entity" out there trying to control our monetary system?

Daily, I hear about companies insisting that people invest in silver or gold. Most people don’t carry cash anymore! Just about every country in the world bases its economy on the strength of our American dollar. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots, America’s future on the world market has taken a stiff punch. Seeing no end to the riots in several liberal cities, America is losing worldwide ground and credibility. The dollar is practically worthless. Just check and see what you get for a hundred dollars. I don’t think it’s inflation. Thanks to the latest stimulus packages, it’s become a worthless dollar. How many trillions have been printed in the past five months? And Congress wants more! So, where is the money really coming from? The Federal Reserve controls it! But do they have stashes of gold and silver stockpiled at Fort Knox to back up the paper money in print already? They order the money, but where is the gold and silver to back it up? Pretty soon, our stash of cash will be worthless.

But as long as it’s free, people will take it. Many don’t want to work for it. When you give money away, people stay home. Businesses have shut down due to the virus and regulations. The riots have also killed our economy.

There is talk about micro-chipping people. What does Daniel 2:41-42 and Revelations 13:3 tell us about that? There are people with financial power who contribute millions to organizations exploring "world population control." America is the biggest target because of Trump. Breaking American principles, whoever is in charge, could easily control the entire planet! If we don’t save this country, "we" will be responsible for its downfall! We are the grownups! We must save it for the sake of our descendants! When was the last time you really studied the words to America’s five patriotic songs? Yes, the ones we used to sing in school! Simply put, the ones the millionaire athletes, singers and actors refuse to stand up for! Thanks to BLM, America is imploding! And we were afraid of Iran, Russia and China! All we had to do was look in the mirror! We’re destroying it! Despicable! We have an insurgency taking place within our borders, and we are afraid to admit it! We’d rather look the other way and pretend nothing’s happening. We are about to pay a heavy price whether we like it or not. We may be doomed already, and we don’t even know it! Prosperity is over.

Then again, what do I know? In my view, the world is seeing the greatest American president since Lincoln trying his best to save our country. It’s a pity that a handful of Congressional Democrats cannot stand it. They are tearing this country apart at the expense of people’s lives. People are dying because Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine, which in many cases proved to have saved lives. There is also a new study, "Covid Silver Bullet," and no one is talking about this treatment either. Cheap generic drugs that help save lives are being ignored by doctors. Do pharmaceuticals make money on cheap drugs? Probably not. Big Pharma, big profits! Trump has been slammed from every direction by Democrats and liberal media. The greatest economy in the world was stopped by China’s coronavirus. So, why is Biden still defending China? Biden and Harris are buddies now! I wonder if the virus was "unleashed" into the world to stop Trump at the expense of innocent lives? After all, the Russia collusion accusation failed. The Mueller Report, the Zelensky phone call and Trump’s impeachment trial were flops. Michael Flynn was vindicated. The Durham Report will soon be out. Attorney General Bill Barr will, no doubt, have the last word before November! Watch and see!

