AJ Media Editorial Board

Texas Tech University’s steady commitment to an inclusive educational environment was recently recognized in a national assessment that rated the school among the top 25 of almost 400 participating institutions across the country.

Tech’s score from the Campus Pride Index demonstrates its insistence on continual improvement as the school was one of only two in the state to receive a five-star (highest possible) score. The assessment evaluates the progress institutions of higher education are making with regard to inclusivity of and respect for LGBTQIA individuals and allies, according to our story over the weekend.

It also marks the fourth consecutive year that Tech has received a Premier Campus designation from Campus Pride Index. The recognition is an affirmation of intentional action on the part of the university. Less than four years ago, Tech was a two-star institution, and it has received a 4.5-star rating the previous two years.

No wonder the campus victory bells rang five times in celebration of the moment.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," Carol A. Sumner, Tech’s chief diversity officer and vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said in our story. "A five-star rating on the Campus Pride Index is not something that occurred overnight, but through several years of intentional hard work."

According to school officials, Tech has focused primarily on three strategic initiatives – a commitment to excellence, strengthening the campus climate and expanding capacity.

Receiving a Campus Pride Index rating requires institutions to complete an eight-part assessment that is used to assess the university’s current campus environment.

Tech earned five-star status on a number of the assessment areas, including academic life, campus safety, counseling and health, student life and support and institutional commitment.

It also was recognized for its effort in recruiting and retention, credited in part to collaborative efforts with undergraduate admissions.

Tech’s scores improved in two other areas: policy inclusion and housing and residence life. Along those lines, the school has worked to provide more inclusive housing accommodations, and University Student Housing launched a program aimed at offering more inclusive on-campus housing options. The initiative, Roommate Choice Housing, provides additional roommate options for those within the LGBTQIA community without restrictions due to gender identity.

"Our Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement, led by Jody Randall and her team, have truly worked to make sure we understand the full scope of what this commitment requires and that we work and act in ways that allow us to truly make a difference for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community," Sumner said. "We all benefit from the work of diversity, equity and inclusion, and these are the moments when we are made aware of how far we have come, together."

Campus Pride Index is a nonprofit organization that has worked to build awareness for safer and more inclusive campus communities since launching the assessments in 2007.

Congratulations to Texas Tech on earning this recognition, which reflects hard work and attention to detail on the part of numerous people intent on offering a first-class educational experience for all of its students.