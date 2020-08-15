I vividly recall the manner in which my parents would arrange for all of the children in our immediate family, as well the other children, to sit at smaller, strategically arranged tables during various household gatherings that included meals - particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The teenagers would ensure that all of the younger children had everything they needed to have an enjoyable dining experience. And the adults would periodically survey the scene to make certain all was well.

While I longed for the day when I would be able to sit at the table with the adults and participate in deep-seated, thought-provoking conversations, I recognized the arrangement was a rite of passage. And even after upon arriving at the adult table, the newbies were restricted in dialogue and directed to listen and learn.

So, you might ask, Mr. Clark, where are you going with this? Well, I’m glad you asked.

This nation is currently experiencing a tsunami of demands for change from a social justice, interaction and accountability perspective.

While the recollection referenced at the beginning of this column works from a familial growth and development dynamic, as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusivity within the global social realm, it is not acceptable to provide persons of color with just a ceremonial seat at the table.

Having a seat at the table means nothing if you don’t have a voice at said table. You cannot spell diversity without the letters r-i-s-e.

When we embrace diversity, we rise. Conversely, failing to do so, we take a d-i-v-e, which also happens to be a word made up of letters used to spell diversity. We ascend or fall based upon whether we choose to acknowledge and grasp the differences of others.

Additionally, the best perspective of diversity comes from one who has lived outside of the circle.

I know there is a marked difference between hearing someone and listening to someone. Listening requires concentration and the concerted effort to process what is being stated. More listening is required if persons of color at the table are to have a meaningful impact on whatever the matter at hand is.

Diversity, equity and inclusivity are not a mindset. Each is meant to be a way of life. Reducing one or all to a mindset simply provides one who does not embrace such with an out or excuse to acknowledge such because it does resonate. Diversity is about embracing uniqueness and demonstrating an appreciation for the respective lens from which we view things.

W.E.B. DuBois once said - "The equality in political, industrial and social life, which modern men must have in order to live, is not to be confounded with sameness. On the contrary, in our case, it is rather insistence upon the right of diversity; upon the right of a human being to be a man even if he does not wear the same cut of vest, the same curl of hair or the same color of skin."

