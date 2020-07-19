AGN Media Editorial Board

We would be remiss if we didn’t pause in the middle of all the seemingly urgent stuff going on to recognize something tremendously important that people could have missed.

It involves the recognition of a true hero, a person who has built an impressive record of achievement and someone who has never forgotten her Amarillo roots. Likewise, the city has not forgotten her, nor are they likely to in the near future as she is expected to direct the next moon landing.

During Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting, the group recognized Holly Ridings with a proclamation and a key. Now, we know what you might be thinking. A key to the city? Not quite. Ridings, who is the first woman to serve as chief flight director at NASA, was presented with a key to the "moon and beyond." The rest of the inscription on the key reads: "Taking us from Olsen Elementary to out of this world. Amarillo is proud of you!"

For those who may not know, Ridings grew up in Amarillo, attending Olsen and then Crockett Middle School before graduating from Tascosa High School, which inducted her into its hall of fame during ceremonies last year. Ridings, who still has family in Amarillo, has been a steadfast goodwill ambassador for the city.

Her career path began to come into view in 1986, when as a sixth-grader, she watched with the rest of the nation as the Challenger space shuttle tragedy unfolded in real time on television. In an interview with Air and Space magazine in its June edition, she epiphany represented by that moment would inform her life for years to come. She loved space and problem-solving and knew what she wanted to do with her life.

"Who would have imagined that a tragedy in 1986 (the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger) would cause a sixth-grade student to set a course for her life’s work?" said Amarillo City Council member Howard Smith, a long-time friend of the family. "But having known Holly for years, it is easy to believe that she would become a problem solver. Her ability to aim high has been a pattern all of her life."

Of course, Ridings wasn’t through in Amarillo. She was part of Tascosa’s state championship basketball team in the early 1990s and was named to the all-tournament team as a forward for the Lady Rebels.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M, she joined NASA in 1998. Her career there began as a flight controller in the thermal operations group, according to the NASA news release announcing her most recent appointment. Now, she will lead the group directing human spaceflight missions from Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Named to her new role in September 2018, she will lead a group of 32 active flight directors and flight directors-in-training, including integrating American-made commercial crew spacecraft into the fleet of vehicles servicing the orbiting laboratory, and Orion spacecraft missions to the moon and beyond. For context, think about the Tom Hanks movie "Apollo 13" and the role of NASA legend Gene Kranz as played by Ed Harris.

In other words, this is a big deal.

Her selection was announced by NASA Director of Flight Operations Brian Kelley. "Holly has proven herself a leader among a group of highly talented flight directors," he said. "I know she will excel in this unique and critical leadership position providing direction for the safety and success of human spaceflight missions. She will lead the team during exciting times as they adapt to support future missions with commercial partners and beyond low-Earth orbit."

Her career path at NASA has seen a steady upward trajectory since being named a flight director in 2005. Highlights include serving as the lead flight director for missions including International Space Station Expedition 16 in 2007-08, the space shuttle program mission STS-127 in 2009 and the first SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft mission to the space station in 2012.

"From classroom to Camp Fire programs to athletics, she just sets her goals and the rest is history," Smith said. "Some of that history at NASA is yet to be written. I have no doubt that Holly will help write it."

The official proclamation includes recognition of her "outstanding qualities of leadership and dedication. We acknowledge her exceptional service to this nation and NASA’s space program. The City of Amarillo, Texas, recognizes your accomplishments and celebrates our Hometown Hero for making a difference in being a role model for so many. We are Amarillo proud!"

So are we. We salute Holly Ridings and congratulate her on all of her achievements. She is not only a great role model for young women (although she certainly is that). She is a great role model, period.