I try very hard to keep my temper under control. I felt the same shame and disgust in my country when I watched the reaction and attitudes of Americans toward the soldiers coming home after Vietnam. I feel that shame and disgust again now as a 73 year old veteran facing the risk of a horrible death every day because so many Americans don't understand "freedom is not free."

A small number of terrorists killed almost 3,000 people on 9/11/2001 and our patriotism went into high gear. Just think of the sacrifices we have made because of less than 3,000 lives lost. Yet we have lost about 130,000 lives to date from covid and the financial impact likewise far exceeds the impact of 9/11. The losses from covid in lives, jobs and money haven't stopped and are rapidly approaching an out of control situation where we could experience runaway deaths exceeding over 3,000 every day for at least the next six months because our patriotism has diminished so much that we refuse to wear a lousy mask and social distance.

What kind of hate-filled country devoid of compassion for our fellow citizens have we become? As you celebrated the 4th of July, I hope you remembered "freedom is not free." If somehow you think wearing a mask and social distancing is too much of a sacrifice, you don't deserve to be an American.

This should not be about politics. It is about Americans protecting Americans. It is not about your loss of freedom. It is about all of us standing up to the challenges as Americans and making the overwhelming sacrifice of wearing a mask and social distancing to save the lives of what could soon become over 3,000 Americans every day for at least the next six months. What kind of an American are you?

Ron Davidson/Stephenville