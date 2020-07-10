It is important to notice that not all of the recent news and headlines concerning public schools has had to do with coronavirus and its cascading impacts on education. In fact, a bright spot worth saluting appeared earlier this week with the announcement that local middle school students had excelled in a STEM competition.

The world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) provides numerous exciting avenues of exploration for young people in addition to opening their eyes to possible career pathways for a lifetime of adventure.

Just this week, a teams of sixth- and seventh-graders from Southcrest Christian School in Lubbock were again named national winners in the 17th annual eCybermission STEM competition, according to our story.

Laura Wilbanks serves as the STEM instructional coach for the school. The students who worked on projects this year received $60,000 in savings bonds. Sixth-grade students Briley Siemens from Whiteface Middle School, and Felipe de Farias and Eliza Cole-Smith from Southcrest comprised a team called the Carbon Keepers.

The team was mentored by Texas Tech’s David Weindorf and Natasja van Gestel.

Their goal was to work on environmental issues with a specific focus on improving soil health and practices to ensure keeping carbon in the ground. The team discovered that using mycorrhizae fungi in the soil greatly reduced the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere while also improving the health of soil.

They created a website with materials prepared for teaching others about the project. Then, with the assistance of United Nations embassies, the material was translated into multiple languages. The team’s efforts were praised by event judges, who saluted the effort’s "all-encompassing" approach and its outreach to 16 countries that created "a global impact on soil and climate."

Meanwhile, the members of the seventh-grade team were Southcrest Christian students Josiah Morales, Alexa Tindall and Ethan Djajadi. This team, which also won last year’s competition, received guidance and direction from Southcrest science teacher Milene de Farias.

Last year’s effort, "Hot Cars," provided alerts to families when a child was accidentally left in a vehicle. The team followed that impressive project with this year’s effort, "Code Red," in which the team uncovered ways to decrease the risk of cancer for firefighters.

Lubbock firefighter Abi Morales worked with the students as did other firefighters, stations and fire chiefs in assembling detailed research concerning carcinogens that collect on bunker gear during fires. Melanie Barnes from Texas Tech also assisted the team as it used a device called a inductively coupled plasma spectrometer in pinning down how many washes would be required to effectively remove harmful material from firefighting gear.

"This project was personal to me, and so important in keeping our hometown heroes safe," Morales said in our story. "It is a good feeling to make a difference in the lives of so many."

We congratulate these students on their victory, a job well done and their well-deserved recognition. We also salute the mentors and others who invested substantial time in their efforts. We look forward to seeing these young minds continue to uncover new and transformative knowledge in the years to come.