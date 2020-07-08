I am writing this letter in rebuttal to the letter "Policing in America" (G-N, 6-19). I am a white male and 87 years old. I have driven in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. I have driven as far north as Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, as far south as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and almost as far east and west as you can go and still be in North America. In all those travels I have been stopped an unknown number of times as I didn't keep track of them. Never have I had a trooper do any of the things the other writer complained about. Maybe it was because I answered their question with yes, sir and no, sir and did whatever they asked me to do. Even the one in Mexico was polite and helped me get where I needed to go. I have never had a citation that I didn't earn. Several times after they have finished with whatever they stopped me for I would ask if they had time to visit and almost always they would say yes. If I was in a part of the country I didn't know, I would then ask for places to eat and places they would think I would be interested in or whatever. They always responded politely and gave me good advice.

I personally think we should be thankful that we have men and women who are willing to do this thankless job. I can't imagine what traffic would be like if they were not there. So I would like to say a big thank you to all law enforcement personnel for the job they do.

Clyde Bechthold/Booker