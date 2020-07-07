Elected officials fail

a simple, critical test

Re: July 2 Article, "Texas once again sets COVID-19 infection records."

Our Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has publicly stated that he is essentially washing his hands of anything that Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of our top infectious disease experts, has to say. He is distancing himself from Dr. Fauci.

So will Lt. Dan turn to the Oval Office for guidance? Good luck with that. These officeholders have had a wonderful opportunity for several months to provide real leadership for Texas and the nation to help us navigate through this awful pandemic.

David Freeman, Austin

Another musician

he’d never heard of

Re: June 30 commentary, "Castillo: The trailblazing legacy of Manuel ‘Cowboy’ Donley."

I enjoyed reading Castillo’s commentary. He apparently was quite a musician who led a life well-lived in Austin. I’m a Texas music lover and history buff, going back to the radio days of Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.

I’d never heard of Donley, but as Castillo suggested there were undoubtedly others in that category, but that didn't detract from Donley's legacy.

It reminded me of a date I had in 1955. When I picked her up, she was raving about a guy she and her friends had met that morning at a coffee shop.

I told her if she didn't shut up about him I’d take her home. She didn't, so I took her home as she raved about the "sexiest guy I've ever seen," laughing all the way.

I later learned this "guy" was Elvis Presley, who was performing at Roundup Hall near the rodeo grounds of my hometown, Stamford. I had never heard of Presley.

Ron Calhoun, Austin

We need bipartisanship to

address the climate crisis

Re: July 1 article, "Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas by 2050."

It is high time we have a thoughtful bipartisan plan at the federal level to address climate emergency. The pandemic and the killing of George Floyd have exposed our deep-rooted social and racial injustices. Environmental injustice on top of that has affected vulnerable people disproportionately.

Making health a major issue is what people want. We need solar, wind, nuclear and other clean energy sources. But for those who are victimized by contaminated air and water, flooding and extreme heat, targeted investments in communities are very important.

Members of Congress need to work together instead of slamming the Democrats’ plan. The federal government’s handling of the pandemic is is not how we want to them to deal with climate crisis. There are bipartisan climate action bills and plans including the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Let us elect lawmakers who are willing to face the crisis and take action.

Kalpana Sutaria, Austin

More mistreatment than

just use of deadly force

Re: June 27 commentary, "I was skeptical. George Floyd changed my mind."

Interesting Mona Charen observed that when she reviewed the data-driven research on use of deadly force by police against racial minorities, she "has come to believe that mistreatment of African Americans is not a myth, and is not uncommon."

Charen and her colleagues might also find that data-driven research also validates the mistreatment of persons of color in our schools, jobs, housing and health care, and is not a myth and is not uncommon, should they elect to find and review it.

Adrian L. Moore, Austin

Medical manufacturing’s

return to U.S. is critical

Re: May 30 online only commentary, "Bring American medical manufacturing back home."

As someone greatly concerned with China’s national security impact on America, the author’s suggestion is an important step in defending our national security from the Chinese government.

Trade and specialization are a major part of why our economy does so well, but as evidenced by the medical supplies shortage at the beginning of this pandemic, we cannot allow ourselves to be beholden to a foreign power, especially one as hostile as China, when it comes to critical manufacturing.

The author references the BEAT CHINA Act, which allows easier access for corporations to move medical manufacturing back to the United States. We need to continue to see more congressional action like this to protect our national security against the Chinese government. I am therefore encouraged by the creation of the China Task Force, led by our own congressman, Michael McCaul.

Nicholas Bakhshi, Austin